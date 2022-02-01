The U.S. Is Now Warning Against Travel To These Two Caribbean Countries



The US is now warning against travel to Anguilla.

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 1, 2022: The U.S. is now warning against travel to two new Caribbean destinations.

The U.S. State Department says Americans should now avoid travel to the British Caribbean island of Anguilla as well as to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The latest advisory is due to rising COVID-19 levels in both islands.

The advisory came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Anguilla, due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

Anguilla, once listed among the lowest risk destinations globally, now has 2,324 cases including 58 active cases. The island has also recorded 8 deaths from COVID-19.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines now has 6,685 cases including 822 active cases. So far, the island has reported 94 deaths due to the virus.

Canada for its part says only to avoid “non-essential travel” to both islands.