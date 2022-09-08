The UN Sustainable Development Goals Fund launches

A Project which seeks to improve awareness on climate change issues in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Commonwealth of Dominica was launched here this morning.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund Joint Programme entitled “Resilient livelihoods and food security through data, digitalization and sectoral linkages, has been approved for implementation in the two countries.

The project will be spearheaded by the Ministry of National Mobilization with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the United Nations World Food Program.

Minister of National Mobilization, Dr. Orando Brewster highlighted the importance of the Joint Program.

Meanwhile, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the OECS Didier Trebucq says the Organization is pleased to provide support to this initiative.

The two year Joint Program will draw on the power of data, information systems and sectoral linkages to mitigate the impacts of climate change and related shocks at the household, community, and national levels.

It will also promote and protect food security, and strengthen resilience in a gender-responsive manner.