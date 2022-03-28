The Unity Labour Party continues celebrations tonight – NBC SVG

The Unity Labour Party will continue celebrations tonight, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of its election to Office

And Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to deliver a Special Address to the Nation tonight, as part of the celebrations.

Minister of Urban Development and General Secretary of the Party, Julian Francis said the address will form part of the Virtual Showcases that are being held to celebrate the Party’s success.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/HAPPY-ANNIVERSARY.mp3

The virtual showcase will be live on all of the ULP’s Social Media platforms from nine tonight.