The Unity Labour Party continues celebrations tonight – NBC SVG
The Unity Labour Party will continue celebrations tonight, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of its election to Office

And Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to  deliver a Special Address to the Nation tonight, as part of  the celebrations.

Minister of Urban Development and General Secretary of the Party, Julian Francis said the address will form part of the Virtual Showcases that are being held to celebrate the Party’s success.

Minister of Urban Development and General Secretary of the Unity Labour Party, Julian Francis.

The virtual showcase will be live on all of the ULP’s Social Media platforms from nine tonight.