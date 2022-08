The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Unity Labour Party is finalizing plans for the hosting of its 25th National Convention this Sunday.

Prime Minister and Political Leader of the Party Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says important issues will be addressed at the Convention, which takes place at the Campden Park Secondary School.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/PM-ULP-CONVENTION.mp3