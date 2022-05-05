The UWI Open Campus Facility to construct an Advanced Science Laboratory

Plans are being made to construct an Advanced Science Laboratory at the UWI Open Campus Facility.

That is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who made the announcement on Radio on Friday where he addressed concerns about the delay in the inauguration of the facility.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/UWI-LAB.mp3

The UWI St Vincent Open Campus site has been undergoing major renovations, to improve its delivery of tertiary education.