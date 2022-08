The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

More than three thousand families will receive income support from the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the amount of 2.2 million dollars.

This was disclosed by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, during the launch of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/VEEP-INCOME-SUPPORT.mp3