The Government of Venezuela has also pledged to build 150 prefabricated houses for the people of North Windward and North Leeward who lost their homes during natural disasters in 2021.

This was among a range of issues addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC Radio this morning.

