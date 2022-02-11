The Vincy Premiere League player draft takes place today – NBC SVG

The Player Draft for the 4th VINCY Premiere League (VPL) Ten/10 will take place at 5.30 p. m today.

The six teams in the Championship will select 14 players each from 100 local and regional first-class players.

The Championships will once again be contested by six Franchises. They are defending champions, La Soufriere Hikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers, and Botanical Gardens Rangers. They will be competing for a first prize of EC$25,000.00.

As an added feature of this year’s Tournament, two selected Women’s teams will take part in a three-match series on selected days of the Championship which will be held from 19th March to 3rd April.

Only persons who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to participate in VINCY Premier League 2022.