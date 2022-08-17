The Voice: Gwen Stefani Taps Sean Paul As Her Celebrity Advisor

Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice, and she’s bringing Sean Paul as her celebrity advisor for the show, which is now in its 12th season.

Gwen Stefani, who first joined The Voice in 2014 and has appeared as a voice coach for several seasons, announced on Wednesday that the Jamaican Grammy-winning artist will be her celebrity advisor on Season 22.

Sean Paul and Gwen Stefani recently collaborated on the Shenseea featured track “Light My Fire” from his latest album, Scorcha, so their working dynamic is not new, especially as they were acquainted long before they even made music together.

Along with Stefani and Sean Paul, a star-studded list of coach-advisor duos is returning for season 22, with Blake Shelton bringing on Country singer Jimmie Allen joining for the Battle Rounds, John Legend bringing on Grammy-winning artist Jazmine Sullivan and Camila Cabello bringing Charlie Puth as her advisor.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani said she is happy to compete against her husband, Blake Shelton. The pair got married a year ago in Oklahoma. Stefani also brings a formidable challenge as she is a previous Voice coach winner with Carter Rubin in season 19.

Stefani says that deciding to pick Sean Paul wasn’t a hard decision.

“We had hooked up with this song, and I was like, ‘Gosh, you know, I should get him to do [The Voice] — that would be perfect,” Gwen said about her asking Sean Paul to join the team. “I just asked.”

As for working together, the artists recently gushed about how seamlessly they work together after releasing “Light Your Fire.”

“[I’ve] definitely felt her vibes, her voice and all of that from No Doubt days all the way through ‘Bananas’ days… straight up to now,” Sean agreed. “She’s awesome… when she said yes, I did a little dance.”

Stefani also shared her love for ska music and also working with Sean Paul after so many years.

“I grew up loving ska music, which was, at the time, like, super underground,” she noted. “[There were] a lot of English groups like Madness, The Specials, and The Selecter, which led me into reggae music… And then, it’s just crazy to think that all these years later, I’m standing with a legend.”