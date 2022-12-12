The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes gets engaged in St Lucia Loop Jamaica

“The Wanted” star Nathan Sykes and his long-term girlfriend Charlotte Burke have announced their engagement.

Burke accepted Sykes’ proposal while the couple were enjoying a romantic getaway on a picturesque beach on St Lucia.

“A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She Said Yes!!!,” Sykes wrote on Instagram.

Sykes’ bandmates Max George and Jay McGuiness gushed at the news of pending nuptials.

“Congrats to both of you!! That’s AMAZING!!!!,” George wrote in the comments of Sykes’ engagement photo.

The 29-year-old thanked fans and family for their support.

“Just wanted to say the biggest thank you for all of the kind messages, we are so grateful and so, so happy,” he wrote.

George and Sykes have not given any indication on when they plan to tie the knot