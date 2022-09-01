The way forward for the 2022/23 Hunting Season remains undecided

Personnel from the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture have been hosting public consultations with local hunters, to determine the way forward in relation to the 2022/23 Hunting Season.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence said the Department is continuing to monitor the population of wildlife species, which were negatively impacted by last year’s explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Mr. Providence said the 2021/2022 hunting season had been closed, due to the fact that these animal populations had significantly decreased, following the volcanic eruption

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/HUNTING1.mp3

Mr. Providence said the Forestry Service is continuing to monitor the situation and to host discussions with Hunters across the country to get a clearer picture of what is required.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/HUNTING2.mp3