The wedding of the year? Shanzi + Nino tied the knot Loop Jamaica

Friends, loved ones, and followers may have waited to witness this #adairingmoment in celebration of Shanzi and Nino.

The popular influencer duo of businessman-party promoter Jermaule “Nino” Adair and marketer-entrepreneur Shanice “Shanzi” Allen tied the knot on Sunday, December 11.

Back in July, when I interviewed Shanzi and Nino for the Loop Lifestyle #weddingweek series, the two shared some planning tips and woes, and several #adairingmoments.

Fast forward six months later – and, after a year of planning – the lovebirds that quickly moved up the social media ladder from well-liked personalities to it-couple; then from engagement to hosting “the wedding of the year” at the Rose Hall Great House in St James, shortly after 1 pm.

The most popular Jamaican couple on Instagram

What the Adairs have managed to create is a first-of-its-kind reality TV series that has never been produced by any entity or couple on The Rock.

The much-anticipated “royal wedding” has already racked up over five thousand subscribers (yes, 5k at US$7.99 per subscriber) on streaming platform First In Line Ja – and the main event has not been seen by anyone other than their specially selected guests.

Together, Shanzi and Nino have amassed over a million followers: her with the larger portion of 914k followers, and him with over 150k.

Mr and Mrs Jermaule Adair

Mum’s the word on the release date for the ceremony, reception, and after-party, videos but, only subscribers get to call first dibs on those visuals, which according to Shanzi, are now in the editing room.

So far, only a premiere video and two subsequent videos recounting pre-wedding happenings have been posted on the platform.

Almost doesn’t count!

“Everything didn’t go according to plan, to the point where the wedding was probably [cancelled]” Shanzi told Loop News in an interview on Monday.

“It was bad, really bad, eye water bawling bad…but it ended up turning into a great night.”

And, based on the images and video clips on social media, the public would’ve missed that cue.

“From the outside looking in, persons wouldn’t know, but for me who has been planning for like a year, I know everything that was missing,” she added later.

While she was happy with the results, she mentioned feeling deflated and somewhat disappointed that logistics and poor planning impacted the affair.

“I was kinda sad about that, but never mek it ruin my night. The devil tried us, but… we made it!”

Seeing guests, however, made it worthwhile, and she quickly threw caution to the wind by accepting that this was her version of a fairy tale.

Due to the recording of the Adairing Moment special, guests were not allowed to record.

There were no NDA’s but the invitations had strict rules, and security guards were on hand to ensure all cameras were down – ironic considering the “phones out” phenom landed the newlyweds their present-day popularity.

Instagram posts were reduced to guests on grass pics that looked like they stood in the middle of nowhere – a clever way to build momentum if you ask me.

Married at last

The bride wore a crystal embellished sweetheart neckline dress in the Cinderella silhouette. It’s made by Kosovo-based bridal fashion designer Fjolla Haxhismajli.

Her dress for the reception was also designed and imported from Kosovo.

Her something new was, of course, her dress, shoes, and train. Her something blue was an angel trinket for her bouquet – a gift from her mother.

Her something old? Underwear, and her something borrowed, a ring from her best friend Shantae Beswick.

He wore an ivory three-piece suit with black satin lapels and matching black trousers by fashion designer Lecky Marco – of BrandMarco fame. He paired the ‘fit with patent leather Christian Louboutin lace-ups.

That’s about all the newlyweds were willing to share, alluding to more details in the upcoming special.

Adairing support

The newlyweds were pleased that corporate Jamaica pitched in to support the union as both have promoted several brands locally and internationally, as a unit and as individuals.

Helawgo Wine & Spirits Limited provided wine for their 200 guests; Gruppo Campari – by way of J Wray & Nephew – and CPJ sustained the bar, and the seemingly endless fare was catered buffet style by Eskay Caterers.

Galer?a Events handled the d?cor and True Luxury Co provided the furniture including the acrylic post Shanzi has had on her mood board and setting up the family table.

Mr and Mrs Adair are prepping for their honeymoon in The Maldives very soon.

