The West Indies 1st class cricket season officially opens – NBC SVG

The West Indies 1st Class cricket season opened yesterday at three venues.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, the Windward Islands Volcanoes won the toss, batted first against Guyana Harpy Eagles and were 278-9 at the close of the first day.

Alick Athanaze (68), opening batsman, Devon Smith (52), Preston Mc Sween (46 not out) and Keron Cottoy 34 were the main contributors to the total.

For Guyana Harpy Eagles, fast bowler, Kemo Paul took 3-64, left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul had 3-75, and Gudakesh Motie, also a left-arm, leg-spinner, finished with 3-61.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba, South Trinidad, Jamaica Scorpions were dismissed for 141 against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. Jermaine Blackwood was top-scorer with 44 as off-spinner, Bryan Charles took 6-48 and fast bowler, Jayden Seales had 2-17.

By the close of play, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force replied with 98-3. Joshua De Silva was leading their batting with 32 not out.

And at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes made 172-9 declared. Devon Thomas scored 58 and opening batsman, Kieron Powell made 43. Fast bowler, Keon Harding led Barbados Pride’s bowling with 4-42. Medium pacer, Jonathan Carter took 2-9.

Barbados Pride were 27 without loss by the close.

The matches are continuing today.