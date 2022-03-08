The West Indies and England begin the 1st test match – NBC SVG

The West Indies and England begin the 1st Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda this morning at 10.00 o’clock.

Batting has been a big concern for the two teams. Limited overs cricket has produced some outstanding strikers of the ball for the West Indies, but too many of their batsmen are ill-equipped for the four-day and 5-day game.

There is therefore no knowing what to expect over the next few days.

Alex Lees is set to become the 22nd opener for England since the retirement of Andrew Strauss ten years ago.

In fast bowler, Jayden Seales, the West Indies have a special prospect.

The West Indies have recalled opener, John Campbell and seem set to name left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul in a home Test for the first time since 2015.

Shai Hope and Roston Chase have been dropped which means that the West Indies’ middle order has been reshaped with Shamarh Brooks offering another batting option. As far as the West Indies bowling is concerned, they may target England’s batting weakness with a five-man fast bowling attack. One of the fastest of the current West Indies bowlers, Shannon Gabriel was not selected for the 1st Test because he is not fit.

England have named their 12-man squad. Fast bowler, Ollie Robinson has a back spasm and is not in the team.

The West Indies probable final team may be: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captaiin), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua de Silva (wicket-keeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul and Jayden Seales.