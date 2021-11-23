The West Indies trails Sri Lanka by 273 runs

The West Indies trailed Sri Lanka by 273 runs on 1st innings with 4 wickets remaining at the close of play yesterday, the second day of the 5-day 1st Test at Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, who won the toss on Sunday and batted first, were dismissed for 386 yesterday. Captain and opening batsman, Dimuth Karunaratne led his team’s scoring with 147. His opening partner, Pathum Nissanka made 56. They shared a first wicket partnership of 139. Dhananjaya de Silva (61) and wicket-keeper, Dinesh Chandimal (45) were the other main contributors to Sri Lanka’s 1st innings total of 386. Karunaratne and de Silva also put on 111 runs in a fourth-wicket stand.

Off-spinner, Roston Chase was the best bowler for the West Indies. He took 5-83 and received support from left-arm, leg-spinner, Jomel Warrican with 3-87 and fast bowler, Shannon Gabriel (2-69).

By the close of play yesterday, the West Indies had lost six wickets for 113 runs and were trailing by 273. Kyle Mayers was on 22 not out and with him was Jason Holder on 1. Earlier in the innings, captain, Kraig Brathwaite made 41 and Jermaine Blackwood 20.

The West Indies staged a recovery this morning and were 224-9, still 162 runs behind Sri Lanka before rain forced the players off the field. Mayers continued from his overnight 22 to make 45, and Holder carried on from 1 to be dismissed for 36. Rahkeem Cornwall scored 39. Joshua Da Silva was on 11 not out.

For Sri Lanka, left-arm, leg-spinner, Praveen Jayawickrama has so far taken 3-38, and off-spinner, Ramesh Mendis has 3-75.