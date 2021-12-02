The Windward Islands Farmers Association calls for young farmers

The Windward Islands Farmers Association (WINFA) has made an appeal for more young people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to get involved in farming.

This appeal was made by Acting Co-ordinator of WINFA, Lassel Black Walker who said the nation’s food security is heavily dependent on more Farmers producing food.

Mrs. Black-Walker said WINFA’s aim is to boost Agricultural production across the country.

Mrs. Black-Walker said there are many markets for locally produced food and WINFA will continue to work with Farmers to ensure that they can sell their produce.