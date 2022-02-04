The Windward Islands Volcanoes Squad has been announced – NBC SVG

The Windward Islands Cricket Board has announced the Windward Islands Volcanoes squad for their first two matches of this year’s Regional First-Class Cricket Championship.

Kavem Hodge has been appointed captain of the team with Kerron Cottoy, vice-captain.

The other members are Kimani Melius, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Ken December, Teddy Bishop, Preston Mc Sween, Daryl Cyrus, Josh Thomas, and Akeem Auguste.

Shirley Clarke is the coach, John Eugene Assistant coach, and Liam Sebastien manager.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes will meet Guyana Harpy Eagles from 9th to 12th of this month, and will play against the Leeward Islands in the second round. Both matches will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.