The World Pediatric Project begins its Speech Therapy Mission here in SVG, this weekend

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) said plans are well underway for its Speech Therapy Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines which begins this weekend.

SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins sys during the mission from May 14th to the 18th they are expecting to see one hundred and fifty children.

Mr. Wiggins said their Clinic will begin on Sunday May 15th running for approximately three days.

