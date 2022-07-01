The Youths in Agriculture Program will be held this year

Preparations are being made for the hosting of another Youths in Agriculture Program here.

This was among several matters addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC Radio yesterday.

He said he is considering an increase in the stipend offered to participants in the Youths in Agriculture Program this year

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/STIPEND-INCREASE.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves is optimistic that there will be an increase in participation from certain constituencies in this year’s program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PARTICIPANTS-INCREASE.mp3