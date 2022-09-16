There are now 14 active Covid-19 cases in SVG

The Ministry of Health says there are now fourteen active COVID-19 cases here in SVG, as no new cases were recorded yesterday.

In its latest update, the Ministry says no recovery was recorded over the reporting period.

To date there are 9,432 COVID-19 cases here and 9,304 total recoveries

No one is hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 72,687 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered here. 37,220 persons received their first dose. 31,319 persons had their second dose and 4,148 received boosters.