There are now 16 active Covid-19 in SVG

The Ministry of Health says there are now sixteen active COVID-19 cases here in SVG, as no new cases were recorded yesterday.

In its latest update, the Ministry says no recovery was recorded over the reporting period.

To date there are 9,432 COVID-19 cases here and 9,304 total recoveries

One unvaccinated person is hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 72,591 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered here. 37,173 persons received their first dose. 31,283 persons had their second dose and 4,135 received boosters.