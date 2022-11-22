There are now seven active cases of Covid-19 in SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has reported that are now seven active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest weekly update, the Ministry says one new PCR case and three new Antigen cases were recorded over the reporting period.

Two persons are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 116 persons have died from the virus.

9,468 cases of COVID-19 and 9,343 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 112-thousand 556.

Health Officials say 72,979 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,332 persons have received their first dose; 31,446 have received their second dose and 4,201 persons have received boosters.