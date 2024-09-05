Third shipment of Building Supplies Set to Arrive in St. Vincent to aid in Recovery Efforts

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said, a third shipment of building materials from Tankweld, Jamaica is expected to arrive in St Vincent and the Grenadines in mid-September.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the shipment is currently being packed.

The Prime Minister said the first two shipment cost just under four million US dollars.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/SHIPPMENT.mp3

The Prime Minister also said CK Greaves and Company Ltd has identified 54 persons including business places, as the recipients of their five hundred thousand dollar recovery efforts donation. East Caribbean Metals is supplying the materials from the CK Greaves donation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/SHIPPMENT-1.mp3

Photo credit: Tank-Weld Limited