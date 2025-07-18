This Airline To Launch Nonstop Flights From Fort Lauderdale To Grand Cayman

By NAN Travel Editor

News Americas, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, Thurs. Aug. 7, 2025: Travelers dreaming of a Caribbean escape will soon have a new route to paradise. Spirit Airlines has announced the launch of nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale, (FLL) to Owen Roberts International Airport, (GCM) in Grand Cayman, beginning December 4, 2025.

The new route will operate three times weekly – on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays – just in time for the winter travel season.

The service expansion is part of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism’s, (CIDOT) strategic aviation push to increase airlift from key U.S. markets. The flight was secured through meetings between Spirit Airlines and the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), initiated at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit hosted in Grand Cayman this April.

“We are pleased to welcome Spirit Airlines to the Cayman Islands,” said Gary Rutty, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism and Trade Development. “Spirit has distinguished itself with excellent service and value for money. We look forward to welcoming travelers across their network to experience the genuine warmth of our islands.”

In 2025, Spirit Airlines earned accolades including “Best Overall Airline,” “Safest Airline,” and “Most Affordable Airline” from WalletHub, as well as “Most On Time Airline” from Citrium, a leading aviation analytics firm.

“This flight demonstrates the confidence that the airline has in the Cayman Islands as a destination,” noted Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. “It significantly increases seat capacity from Florida and supports our growing demand.”

The Cayman Islands continues to perform strongly heading into fall 2025 and winter 2026, with high interest from U.S. travelers seeking warm-weather destinations. Known as the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean,” the islands offer a blend of luxury dining, beachside shacks, and vibrant local cuisine. With average winter temperatures between 78°F and 85°F, the region promises sun-soaked days, world-class diving, and serene island experiences.

The new Spirit Airlines flight is expected to further boost visitor arrivals and tourism revenue throughout Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman.

Flights from Fort Lauderdale are now available at spirit.com with introductory fares starting at just $66.