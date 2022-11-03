This Caribbean Immigrant Entrepreneur Has Made It Into The Top 10 Of The FabOver40 Competition

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 4, 2022: A Caribbean immigrant has made it to this year’s Top 10 of the FabOver40 competition.

Caribbean American entrepreneur, Felicia J. Persaud, has again advanced in the competition, which focuses on women over 40 from the top picks, to top 20, top 15 and now Top 10.

The Guyana-born founder of ICN, which owns the brands, CaribPR Wire, News Americas, Hard Beat Communications and Invest Caribbean, is now in the run for the Top 5, which will be picked on November 10, 2022.

The winner of this year’s FabOver40 competition will receive a 2-page feature in NewBeauty Magazine, an unforgettable spa-cation in Scottsdale, Arizona, and $40,000.

Persaud says she is grateful for all those who have voted for her this far and looking forward to their support to staying in and winning the contest for all of the Caribbean and Guyana.

Asked how she stays FabOver40, Persaud said she “works out, eats clean and is on a path of mindfulness and positivity. Her advice to her younger self? “Focus more on loving you and less on looking for love in all the wrong places.”

Vote to keep Felicia in the contest now at https://votefab40.com/2022/felicia-persaud and make her this year’s winner.