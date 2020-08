Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 24, 2020: Japanese-born, Caribbean roots tennis star Naomi Osaka took a stand for Jacob Blake Thursday by dropping out of the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in New York in protest. Osaka, the two-time Grand Slam champion, ranked at No. 10 in the world, posted on […]

NewsAmericasNow.com