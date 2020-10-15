Next Post

Caribbean News - Former Guyana Minister Charged

Wed Oct 14 , 2020
Former Guyana health minister and current chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform Volda Lawrence, has been slapped with a number of charges in relation to electoral fraud.

