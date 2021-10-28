This US Caribbean Territory Sees A Population Drop

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 28, 2021: A U.S. Caribbean territory has seen a population decline over a decade, the Census Bureau says.

The U.S. Virgin Islands has today seen a decrease in its population by over 18 percent from the last census in 2020, new data from the Census shows.

As of April 1, 2020, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ population was 87,146, representing a decrease of 18.1% from the 2010 Census population of 106,405.

However, the housing unit count was 57,257 in 2020, representing an increase of 2.4% from the 2010 Census housing unit count of 55,901.