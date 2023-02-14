This year’s National School Bands Festival to focus on Youth Talent development

The Ministry of Culture says this year’s National School Bands Festival will feature a number of new aspects to further develop the talents of the nation’s youths.

Co-ordinator of Creative and Cultural Industries in the Ministry of Culture, Rodney Small said the Festival which is scheduled to take place on March 25th will include new aspects such as youths being involved in the lighting and stage preparation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/TECHNICAL.mp3