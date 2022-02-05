This year’s VPL tournament commences March 18th – NBC SVG

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association will hold the 4th VINCY Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Cricket Tournament from 18th March to 3rd April at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Association said that only players and officials who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to participate in the event.

The player draft is scheduled for 10th February, and players who wish to enter the draft must submit proof of their vaccination status to the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association by 9th February.