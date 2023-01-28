Thompson-Herah opens season with 60m win; MVP pulls athletes from meet Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Treble Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah opened her 2023 campaign with a decent 7.15 seconds in the women’s 60 metres at the 21st staging of the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Invitational Meet at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday night.

Only three athletes reported for the start. A field of eight, including five from MVP Track Club, was down to contest the race. However, MVP Track Club pulled its athletes from the evening session because the meet was behind schedule.

The 30-year-old Thompson-Herah is targeting her first World Championship gold medal in Budapest this summer.

“It’s the same goal even though I reset and rewind, it’s the same goal to try to get a World title, which I don’t have,” Thompson-Herah said. “It’s the same goal to just continue to stay focused and keep working hard to claim that gold in Hungary.

“I don’t think about what happened last year. I can’t dwell on that. I just move forward and look forward to this new season.”

In the morning session, MVP Track Club’s Shericka Jackson, the reigning world champion in the 200m, opened her season., clocking 53.11 seconds to easily win the women’s 400m.

St Vincent’s Odeshia Nanton finished second in 55.37 while Christine Cheka clocked 55.78 for third.

Jackson, who is targeting to defend her title 200m title in Budapest this summer, said her aim today was the run a good 400m. However, Jackson – who has a personal best of 49.47 seconds in the 400m – said she was not pleased with the 53.11 clocking.

