Three Dutch soldiers were wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis hotel, authorities say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Three Royal Netherlands Army soldiers were wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday, authorities said.

The soldiers, members of the Dutch Commando Corps, were in Indiana as part of a training exercise, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a news release

Officers responded to a Hampton Inn shortly before 4 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

All three men were taken to a local hospital, with at least one of them in critical condition, authorities said.

“Preliminary information suggests a disturbance occurred between the victims and the suspect(s) which resulted in the shooting. Detectives do not believe this was a random act and that there is no immediate threat to the area,” Indianapolis police said in a news release.

