Three-Ex-Three Basketball Championship begins tomorrow

Eight teams will compete in this year’s First Three-Ex-Three Basketball Championship at the New Montrose Basketball Facility tomorrow.

The teams will compete in 2 Groups of 4 teams each. In Group 1 are Heatseekers, South Rivers, Mavrix and Playaz, and in Group 2 are Union Island, Sandy Bay, Blue Chip and TMAC Players.

It’s a three-a-side Championship played on a half court with one backboard. Only one substitute is allowed in a game and he/she can enter at anytime by tagging an outgoing player.

The winner is the first team to reach 21 points or is ahead after the allotted 10-minute period.