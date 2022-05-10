Three journalists killed in Mexico over the past week

Mexico City (CNN Business)Three journalists have been killed in Mexico over the past week according to government officials.

Two journalists were killed Monday in the Mexican state of Veracruz, according to the state’s prosecutor’s office, which said it had launched an investigation into the killings.

This comes after another journalist was killed Thursday in the state of Sinaloa, according to the state’s prosecutor’s office.

“Unfortunately, it’s confirmed that the body found on a road on El Ranchito highway is the journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos,” Sinaloa’s prosecutor Sara Quinonez tweeted.

“Our sincere condolences to his family and our commitment to work on clarifying this fact,” the tweet reads.

Ramirez was a columnist and founder of the news portal, Fuentes Fidedignas. The news outlet reported he was killed on Thursday afternoon and said his body was located after being kidnapped in an area near his home.

It’s unknown whether Ramirez’s killing was linked to his professional activities.

The latest deaths bring the number of journalists killed in Mexico in 2022 to at least 9, according to a CNN tally.

Jose Luis Gamboa Arenas, Margarito Martinez Esquivel, Lourdes Maldonado, Heber Lopez Vasquez, Armando Linares and Juan Carlos Muniz join Falconi, Olivera and Ramos in the tally.