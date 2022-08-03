Three local creatives were honoured for their contribution to Culture and Creative Arts over the weekend

Three Vincentians have been recognized for their contribution to Culture and the Creative Arts here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Veteran playwright Cecil Blazer Williams; Dramatist David Darkie Williams and Educator Anne Jones were honored on Friday at the launch of Emancipation Month.

Mr. David Darkie Williams is an Actor, Writer, Director, Drummer and Dancer. He has directed two Vincentian presentations at Carifesta.

Mr. Williams has written and directed several plays which have gained regional and international awards. He has been involved in culture and the creative arts since the 1970s.

Ms. Anne Jones is known for her role in community work in South Leeward where she is involved in Sports and Culture and encouraged Creative Expressions while she was Principal of the Questelles Government School.

The third awardee Mr. Cecil Blazer Williams has published a number of works including 14 plays and has written and published four novels.

He is a Poet and Founder and Director of the New Artists Movement.

Mr. Williams received Lifetime Achievement Award for Literature and the Performing Arts in 2013 and 2018.