Three new positive Covid-19 cases recorded here in SVG

Three new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded here from fourteen tests carried out yesterday.

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says this bring the total number of active cases to 17.

There were no recoveries over the reporting period, and four persons are in hospital with the virus. One is fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated.

Health Officials say 9,420 cases and 9,288 recoveries have been reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

A total of 72,532 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,145 persons have received their first dose; 31,260 have received their second dose and 4,127 persons have received boosters.