Three Police Officers suspended over alleged beating of 10 year boy

Three Police Officers have been suspended from duty following allegations of abuse of a ten year old boy over the weekend.

Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons told NBC news it’s important to investigate these allegations to get to the truth of the matter.

SOP Simmons indicated that Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams had directed that there be an investigation and a senior officer in the South Central Division has been assigned to the matter.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/POLICE-SUSPENDED1.mp3

Simmons noted that police took an oath to protect and serve all communities and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines no matter what position they hold in society, age, gender or race.

He stated that the allegations are being taken very seriously hence the reason for the suspension of the officers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/POLICE-SUSPENDED2.mp3