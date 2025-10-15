Tobago Chamber Applauds Sandals’ SVG Success, Urges Revival of Tobago Resort Talks 

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, speaking at the signing ceremony for the Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort. This image was posted by the API.

By S.Browne. Press Release. Updated 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A news story in the Daily Express online news publication dated October 10th 2025, says, The Tobago Chamber of Commerce has extended warm congratulations to Sandals Resorts International on its landmark investment in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, describing the newly announced US$500 million Beaches family resort as a “game-changer for Caribbean tourism” and a blueprint for Tobago’s own development aspirations.

In a statement issued Monday, the Chamber praised Sandals’ transformative impact on Saint Vincent, where the opening of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in early 2024 has reportedly shattered industry records, boosted GDP, increased foreign exchange earnings, and expanded international flight capacity. The resort’s success has paved the way for the newly signed Beaches SVG project, expected to generate nearly 2,000 permanent jobs and catalyze regional economic growth.

“The Sandals effect is real,” said Tobago Chamber President Diane Hadad. “What we’re seeing in Saint Vincent is not just a resort it’s a strategic investment that lifts an entire economy. Tobago has long been ready for this kind of partnership, and we believe the time is now to reignite discussions around the proposed Sandals Tobago development.”

“The success in Saint Vincent is a wake up call,” he added. “It shows what’s possible when government, private sector, and international investors align around a shared vision. Tobago must not be left behind.”

The Chamber’s statement comes in the wake of renewed regional interest following the signing ceremony for Beaches SVG, attended by dignitaries and Sandals executive chairman Adam Stewart. The Tobago Chamber noted that Stewart’s commitment to Caribbean development is evident and welcomed the opportunity to re-engage with Sandals leadership.

The Chamber reaffirmed its support for hospitality projects that create long-term jobs, enhance international connectivity, and stimulate local enterprise. It also called for transparent and focused negotiations that prioritize national interest and regional competitiveness.

President Diane Hadad said “As Saint Vincent celebrates its tourism renaissance, Tobago’s business leaders are hoping the island can soon follow suit with Sandals once again at the helm of Caribbean transformation.

