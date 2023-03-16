Today is World Consumer Rights Day

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Hon. Frederick Stephenson said a number of international issues continue to pose serious challenges to the rights of consumers locally and globally.

He made the observation during a radio message to mark World Consumer Rights Day, which is being observed today, March 15th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/GLOBAL1.mp3

Minister Stephenson said the Government is aware of the various challenges to consumer rights and is committed to ensuring that the rights of consumers are protected.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/GLOBAL2.mp3

To commemorate World Consumer Rights Day, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs is hosting an exhibition in Kingstown today, in the car park next to the Postal Corporation. It is scheduled to end at 1:00pm.