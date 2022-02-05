Today We celebrate World Cancer Day – NBC SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community in observing World Cancer Day today with the theme “Close the Care Gap”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer is one of the world’s leading causes of death, and its burden is growing. In 2021, an estimated 20 million people worldwide were diagnosed with cancer, 10 million of whom died.

The organization says detecting cancer early is one of the most powerful ways we can help save lives.

With so many different types of cancers, the symptoms are varied. Yet, there are key signs and symptoms to look out for.

Persons are being urged that if they are experiencing any of the signs and symptoms, to seek medical advice urgently.