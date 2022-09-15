Total number of active Covid-19 cases remains at 16

The Ministry of Health says there are now sixteen active COVID-19 cases here in SVG, as no new cases were recorded yesterday.

In its latest update, the Ministry says no recovery was recorded over the reporting period.

To date there are 9,446 COVID-19 cases here and 9,315 total recoveries

One unvaccinated person is hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 72,680 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered here. 37,217 persons received their first dose. 31,316 persons had their second dose and 4,147 received boosters.