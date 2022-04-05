Total number of Covid-19 cases remains at two

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says the number of active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains at two, following one recovery on Sunday April 3rd

In its latest update, the Ministry says there were no new positive cases of Covid 19 reported on Sunday April 3rd, from 16 PCR samples, or from Rapid Antigen Tests.

One unvaccinated person is hospitalized with Covid 19.

8,338 cases of Covid 19 and 6,639 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

69,802 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,106 have received their first dose, 30,212 have received their second dose and 3,484 have received boosters.