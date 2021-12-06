Tottenham Hotspur beats Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Norwich City 3-0 in the English Premier League match yesterday at Tottenham, London to move two points of a qualification for the Champions League. It was Tottenham Hotspur’s third successive Premier League win.

An outstanding goal by Lucas Moura helped propel the fast-improving Tottenham Hotspur to victory over bottom club Norwich City.

Forward, Moura opened the scoring in the 10th minute by finding the top corner of the net from 25 yards following a move in which he beat two Norwich players and played a one-two with Son Heung-min.

Norwich should already have been ahead but Teemu Pukki kicked straight at goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris before Moura scored his first Premier League goal since February.

Davinson Sanchez doubled the lead in the 67th minute the as Norwich City failed to defend a corner, before Son Heung-min made it 3-0 with a neat finish.

In another English Premier League match yesterday, Aston Villa beat Leicester City 2-1 in Birmingham.