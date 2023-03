The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians have been assured that the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is continuing to work assiduously to develop this country’s tourism product, for the benefit of a wide range of stakeholders.

This assurance came from Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Glen Beache, during a News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Tourism on Monday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/BEACHE-WORKS.mp3