Tourism Awareness Week continues here in SVG

Digital Marketing Officer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Jamaili Jack has highlighted the importance of communication in any business.

He was speaking at a Virtual Tourism Career Talk as part of the activities to mark Tourism Awareness Week.

Mr. Jack said communication is one of the fields that could be applied to any industry.

Activities for Tourism Awareness Week continued today with a Virtual Crisis Management Training.

A Vermont Nature Trail Scavenger Hunt will take place tomorrow and a Virtual Tourism Panel discussion and Vlog Competition on Thursday November 25th.

Friday November 26th is Vincy Tourism Day and a Digital Marketing Training session has been planned for Monday November 29th.

The activities will climax on November 30th with the announcement of the Vlog Competition Winners.