Tourism Industry still recovering from Covid-19 pandemic and volcanic eruption

While there has been recovery in the Tourism Industry since the Covid-19 pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere, it has not been as fast and as robust.

However, according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James this year, like last year, is a record year for cruise arrivals.

Minister James was speaking on the Round Table Talk, and thanked all the stakeholders in the industry in making tourism work.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/TOURISM-RECOVERY.mp3

The Tourism Minister explained that SVG is roughly under three per cent in regards to total recovery coming out of the pandemic.

James said that in comparison to other Caribbean Islands the recovery of the Tourism sector is going “quite well”.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/TOURISM-RECOVERY1.mp3

Photo credit: VC3