Tourism Stakeholders expected to benefit from Community Tourism Initiative

Tourism stakeholders in communities across the country are expected to benefit significantly from a Community Tourism initiative, to be implemented by the Ministry of Tourism this year.

Tourism Minister Carlos James provided details of plans in this regard, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Thursday.

Minister James outlined some of the activities to take place as part of the Community Tourism initiative.

