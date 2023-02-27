Tourism Stakeholders expected to benefit from Community Tourism Initiative

Tourism stakeholders in communities across the country are expected to benefit significantly from a Community Tourism initiative, to be implemented by the Ministry of Tourism this year.
Tourism Minister Carlos James provided details of plans in this regard, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Thursday.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/COMMUNITY-TOURISM.mp3
Minister James outlined some of the activities to take place as part of the Community Tourism initiative.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/COMMUNITY-TOURISM-1.mp3