Tourism Trinidad marks strong start to cruise-ship season

A moko jumbie entertain tourists from the MSC Seashore at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain last Wednesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Tourism Trinidad Ltd recorded over 7,000 visitors from the Ms Insignia, Rhapsody of the Sea and MSC Seashore cruise ships in late November.

It said in a press release on Tuesday that out of this, 5,400 passengers undertook cultural, historical and ecotourism experiences.

Tourism Trinidad Ltd said the visitors were offered activities such as kayaking in the Caroni Swamp, city tours around Port of Spain, stops at Maracas lookout and Maracas Beach, visits to La Vigie lookout at Paramin and cultural shows at Queen’s Hall Garden Theatre.

It said its surveys “yielded much positive feedback from passengers who noted that Trinidad was a beautiful destination, with warm and friendly people and they were looking forward to returning for our advertised, ‘Mother of all Carnivals’ next year.”

Interim CEO Carla Cupid said, “While we are pleased with the positive feedback from our visitors during this first month, we are still mindful that with seven cruise ship calls expected in the month of December and growing interest from other lines, we are always in a mode of continuous improvement and tourism product development.”

It has also included 30 visitor ambassadors who are placed throughout the heart of Port of Spain where visitors will be. The police will also be working with Tourism Trinidad Ltd to ensure the effectiveness of these visitor ambassadors and for visitors’ comfort.

Cupid said, “We are grateful for the continued support of the TTPS and the commitment and professionalism of the visitor ambassadors. Many passengers continue to register their appreciation so far with all measures that are in place to make their stay in Trinidad a memorable one.”

Last Wednesday the MSC Seashore, an Italian, family-owned cruise line, announced that Port of Spain will be added to its itinerary, and there will be 34 calls from October 2024-April 2026.

Tourism Trinidad Ltd said any visitor wanting to experience next year’s Carnival can look forward to the Epic Carnival Cruise Experience. This will give visitors the chance to enjoy the Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas for six days and five nights as a floating hotel and entertainment hub.

It said, “The vessel will begin its journey in Barbados on February 16 and sail to Trinidad where it will remain in port until February 21. During this time, visitors can experience fetes, parties, cultural shows and participate in Carnival bands as part of an overall package of activities and events.”

