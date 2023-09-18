Tourist arrivals reportedly increased during the first three months of this year

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reported an increase in tourist arrivals for the period January to May this year.

This was revealed by Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James as he spoke about developments in the Tourism Industry at a Media Conference this morning.

He said the Tourism Sector is recovering quite well, despite the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the La Soufriere volcanic eruption.

Minister James also provided an update on the Cruise arrivals for first quarter of this year.

Photo credit: VC3