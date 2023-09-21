Traffic Department cracking down on reckless driving

The Traffic Department of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is continuing its efforts to crack down on reckless driving by the operators of omnibuses.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Parnell Browne told NBC news that the driver of the minibus who was seen the viral video driving recklessly on the tarmac at the site of the decommissioned ET Joshua Airport has had his license suspended pending the outcome of the investigation of case.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/RECKLESS-DRIVING1.mp3

ASP Browne said that the Traffic Department has started to increase patrols in areas that prone to violence amongst omnibus operators.

He also appealed to passengers to not tolerate what drivers and conductors of the buses are forcing on them.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/RECKLESS-DRIVING2.mp3

Photo credit: Traffic Department